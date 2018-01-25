Police warns refugees on illegal guns

By Felix Warom Okello

The police in West Nile region have issued a stern warning to South Sudanese refugees in the region against sneaking in with and holding illegal weapons in the camps.

Josephine Angucia, the police spokesperson for West Nile tells Daily Monitor that guns can tempt refugees to engage in illegal activities.

She says that since the refugees started entering the region, there have been reports of people entering illegally to settle in the refugee camps with guns.

The security officials last year recovered about four guns from the refugees.

Last week, about 70 refugees voluntarily handed over their cards to the UN refugee agency and returned to South Sudan’s Yei region citing unfavorable living conditions in the camps.