Police warns on fake news and old videos

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Police have warned people circulating fake news and old videos with an ill intention creating fear among the people and casting the force in bad light to stop.

This come after several images and videos making rounds on social media of a woman who was allegedly undressed by police officers.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru, the police spokesperson Fred Enanga says police will not relent from sanctioning any political activists who are championing the vice.

Enanga has now appealed to the media and other relevant authorities to verify such videos before posting them