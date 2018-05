By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Police has warned FDC not to hold illegal parallel Labor Day celebrations.

Addressing a news conference, the party Secretary for Gender Habibu Buwembo and the party deputy spokesperson Paul Mwiru announced cerebrations in Njeru municipality today.

Speaking to KFM, the police spokesman Emillian Kayima revealed that FDC only notified them about internal party activities in Buikwe on 3rd of May not parallel celebrations on 1st.