Police vow not to allow Mp Semujju Nganda to proceed with his rally

By Benjamin Jumbe

Police have vowed not to allow kira municipality Mp Ibrahim Semujju Nganda to proceed with his rally.

It comes as police and military personnel remain deployed at the legislators resident in Kirinya.

Speaking to Kfm spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan police explains that the deployment was to stop the legislator from going forward with his plan after failing to agree on the venue.

He says the legislator had been advised to get another venue than Jokers hotel which he had chosen, a position the legislator objected

Speaking to Kfm earlier Semujju who was still hidden in his house said he had written to police earlier but officers today came out to say he notified police late.

He however insists he will proceed with his consultative rally today.