Police summon Pastor Bugingo over comments about his wife

By Michael Kakumirizi and Norbert Atukunda.

Police have summoned House of Prayer Ministries pastor, Aloysius Bugingo, after his apology to his wife Teddy following comments that he tolerated her in their marriage even when she suffered a haemorrhage problem for 10 years.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango told journalists that the Kampala Metropolitan police commander, Moses Kafeero, invited Pastor Bugingo to appear at Police because his comments had sparked and incited violence among activists who had taken to the streets to protest.

He was addressing journalists on what transpired in a meeting between police officers and rights activists following their petition against the conduct of Pastor Bugingo.

The rights activists led by musician Sophie Gombya had converged at Bat Valley Primary School to work on their petition and also mobilise funds to buy cotton wool and deliver it to the pastor.

Onyango said in the meeting, they agreed with the activists on what they need to do if they want their grievances addressed.