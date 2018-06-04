Police stops NRM party primaries in Tororo

By Joseph Omollo.

Police in Tororo district has halted the NRM party primary elections in the newly created Pajwenda town council over violence.

The party had planned to hold primaries for LC3 chairperson and councilors on Friday, a head of the national elections to be held in July 7, 2018.

However, according to the officer in charge of Tororo police station, Susan Ikuku, they received reports that some candidates in the race had mobilised their supporters to disrupt the exercise.

Pajwenda town council was recently curved out of Mulanda Sub County in West Budama South constituency.