Police still investigating the cause of Mabira accident

By Prossy kisakye.

Police is still investigating the cause of the accident in mabira that happened yesterday leading to the death of two people and injuring many

According to the police spokesperson sezibwa region Helen butoto the accident that involved four speeding vehicles and two boda boda motorcycles.

Butoto said that the two people who died on spot were boda boda riders who were riding with a group of about 50 boda boda cyclists to Iganga District, to attend a burial ceremony.

She added that the boda boda riders were riding ahead of a heavy truck on the notorious Mabira Forest section, where most motorists are fond of driving at breath-taking speed.