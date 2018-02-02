Police spokesperson warns other officers against tainting the force’s image

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Police have warned all their officers to avoid unnecessary excitement and outrageous behaviors that taint may taint the force’s image.

This followed the arrest of the former DPC Buyende district Muhammad Kirumira over misconduct contrary to police act.

According to the police spokesperson Emillian Kayima all officers regardless of the rank must comply with the police act and required minimum standards.

He said that kirumira’s shameful arrest must serve as a warning to other officers to address their issues through the approved proper channels provided.