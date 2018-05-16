Police spokesperson Kayima – Hold police accountable

By Tom Brian Angurini.

The Police spokesperson Emilian Kayima has asked journalists to hold officers who abuse them accountable for their actions.

He was speaking during a media dialogue organized by the Uganda Law Society to advance press freedom and media independence in Uganda running under the theme; “Rethinking support mechanism for safety of journalists today”.

According to Kayima, the country cannot afford to lose journalists because they help other citizens get important information.

He has also urged journalists to stop ignoring police news events as it is currently because people need to know the security situation in the country.

Kayima adds that there is need for clear mechanism for scribes and police to work in harmony for the good of the country.