Police shares pictures of suspects in Nagirinya’s murder

By Tom Malaba

The Uganda Police Force and sister security agencies have sent out an appeal to help identify a key suspect in the alleged murder of Maria Nagirinya and her driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa.

Ms Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa were murdered on August 28 after they were kidnapped from her home in Lungujja, a Kampala suburb.

Security agencies sent out an appeal together with CCTV images showing incidents that occurred prior to and after the kidnapping.

The appeal that was posted on the Uganda Police website shows short clips where Nagirinya is seen driving her car.

While in another the alleged tall skinny male suspect of dark complexion is seen wearing a white long sleeved shirt, a red coat and a cap on his head, and driving Ms Nagirinya’s car.

According to police, the images were retrieved from an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera.

“One can clearly see from these pictures that the assailant is wearing a white shirt, a reddish coat and a cap on his head. He is of a dark skin complexion. This is therefore to appeal to members of the public, and to any other person(s) who have useful information, leading to the arrest of this suspect in the pictures to contact the nearest Police station or call telephone numbers: 0714667793/ 0714668079/0714668105 or toll free 0800909990/ 800121222,” the statement says.

Recently the Uganda Police Force arrested a driver suspected to have driven Ms Nagirinya and Mr Kitayimbwa after they were arrested.

The driver and three others in police custody are believed to have participated in the killing of the two victims before dumping their bodies in Mukono.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the trio was arrested basing on CCTV footage and they are being interrogated by a joint team of police and Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence officers.

“Five other people, who attempted to block police from arresting one of the key suspects, were detained,” Mr Enanga said yesterday.

Mr Enanga said they have lifted fingerprints and blood samples they found in the car for DNA analysis to establish whether there is a match with samples picked from the suspects in detention.

Relatives of the deceased said their loved ones would not have died if police had acted swiftly. Police has since arrested police officers to whom the relatives of the deceased reported to and did not act, for negligence.