Police rules out suicide in Entebbe Expressway shooting

By Ritah Kemigisa

Police have ruled out the possibility of suicide in its investigations for the death by shooting of Joshua Ruhegyere and Melisa Tumukunde along the Entebbe expressway last Thursday.

The duo was found dead with bullet wounds on the head at Nambigirwa Bridge in Wakiso District.

Tumukunde was in the back seat while Ruhegyere’s body was stretched out behind the black Prado that appeared to have been parked on the roadside prior to the shooting.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told journalists on Monday afternoon that they are investigating murder with the potential of a second or third party involvement.