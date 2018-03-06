Police reshuffled in effort to realign the force

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Police has reshuffled 88 of its police officers in an effort to realign the force.

Some of the officer’s transferred is Superintendent of Police Patrick Onyango who now been appointed the new Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police a position he has occupied before.

Others include John Mwaule who has been appointed to command police in Rukiga district.

Nyangoma Grace has been transferred from old Kampala police to Paidha district, while Byarugaba Patrick has been transferred to Kasese district as the district police commander.

This reshuffle comes few days after the sacking of the police chief IGP Kale Kayihura.