Police release names & pictures of two Magara murder suspects

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Police have released the names and pictures of two Suzan Magara murder suspects.

According to the deputy police spokesperson,the suspects have been identified as Yakoub Byensi and Abdul Hakim Lugolobi.

Onyango says Byensi, is a resident of Kibuye two in Makindye division and that he normally operates from Queensway along Entebbe road and the Usafi Mosque

He meanwhile says the second suspect Lugolobi is said to be a resident of Katikamu in Luwero district, and is a regular at Konge in Makindye division in Kampala and also operates his work from areas of Usafi.

Onyango has now called upon the general public to help police with any relevant information in connection to the duo.