Police recovers gun after Jinja KCB bank robbery

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Police has recovered the second gun which was allegedly used in the foiled KCB bank robbery in Jinja.

The area police spokesperson Dian Nandaula said that it was recovered from works zone, at Nile crescent road after one of the guards who fled abandoning it in his house.

Two security guards attached to pinnacle security a private company with other unidentified persons stormed the bank on Wednesday, put three bank staffs at gun point demanding for money.

The attackers fled after police’s quick response.