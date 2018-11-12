Police recover four stolen vehicles in Mbale

By Yahudu Kitunzi.

Police in Mbale District have recovered four vehicles that were stolen from different parts of the country.

The acting Elgon region Police Spokesperson, Robert Tukei says one of the suspects, has also been arrested.

He says the vehicles were found in Nakaloke town council and Namakwekwe ward in Northern Division, Mbale district.

Tukei adds that the vehicles were stolen from people’s homes, streets and place of worship.

The recovered vehicles include a Pajero, Rava 4 and Mercedes Benz.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects include two district councilors who are on the run.