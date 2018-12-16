Police raid on Bobi Wine’s hotel condemned

By Ritah Kemigisa

US politicians and lawyers have also condemned Uganda police for their latest raid on a hotel in which the Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine had booked.

Their call comes just a day after police cancelled his music show in Jinja and also went ahead to raid his hotel and allegedly arrested some of his team members.

The California Democratic Representative Karen Bass said on twitter that the stifling of speech and arbitrary arrests have no place in democracy.

Meanwhile the US Congressman Bradley Sherman has asked the government of Uganda to commit to the essential principle of freedom of speech.

A Few weeks ago police issued guidelines for holding music concerts and also asked Bobi Wine to follow the right procedures, short of which he would not be allowed to hold any of his music shows.

Relatedly,

The Democratic party President Nobert Mao has called for joint plan from the opposition if they are to form a formidable force that will fight for freedom in the country.

Now Mao the act by police is unacceptable.

He says the opposition needs to unit and organize themselves and stop the infighting if they are to overcome such blocks in their struggle.