Police probes death of French tourist in Kanungu

Samuel Sebbuliba.

Police in Kanungu have launched an investigation into circumstances under which a 63 year old French national died while tracking for gorillas at the Bwindi Impenetrable forest.

The deceased has been identified as Tutin Jean Piere a resident of Nairobi working with the Kenyan French embassy.

He died at Kanyambeho Kinurira village Buremba parish in Kanungu district.

According to the Kigezi region police spokesperson, the deceased together with six others had visited the Mahogany Lodge in Bwindi Impenetrable and were on their way from gorilla tracking at the time death occurred at the later.

He says the body of the deceased has been transported to the Kampala city Mortuary for postmortem to clearly establish the cause of his death as investigations continue.