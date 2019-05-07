Police officers who arrested Bobi Wine to be charged

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Police have vowed to apprehend all its officers who were behind the brutal arrest of the Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Police on Easter Monday broke the window of Bobi Wine’s car using pistol butts and a hammer and later fired teargas in to grad him out of his car and disperse his supporters before he was arrested.

Addressing journalists at the Naguru police headquarters, the police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the incident is regrettable and that all the officers involved will be charged because they did not follow the right procedures of police.

The commitment by police come after President Yoweri Museveni in a statement issued yesterday condemned the manner in which Bobi Wine was arrested.

Museveni said police should have towed Bobi Wine’s vehicle to wherever they wanted him to be and not break in.

