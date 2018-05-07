Police officers warned against human rights violation

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander CP. Moses Kafeero has warned police officers against human rights violation.

Speaking to area commanders of KMP North at Kafeero also

Called upon the officers to observe and respect all human rights and freedoms while performing their functions.

He cited the need to respect human dignity, refraining from ill treatment, over detention, torture, discrimination among social classes, use of excessive force, arbitrary and illegal arrests.

He meanwhile cautioned them against intrigue, urging officers to desist from wasting their energies on fighting one another but rather focus on competence and integrity based activities.