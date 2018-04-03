Police officers seats exams

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

A total of 587 police officers have today sat for the African Union Pre -Assessment for Assistance Mission service exam at Nsambya Youth Sharing Hall.

Speaking to these candidates, the Director Peace Support Operations Uganda police force Grace Turyagumanawe said that these exams are to prepare officers to seat for a big examination where they will compete at continental level.

He said that the exams are prepared by African Union and will select those who qualify to be deployed in any Mission in Africa where there’s no peace.

He said that peace missions are crucial to Uganda because they help to expose the personnel to international policing experience and improving their welfare.