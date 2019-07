By Juliet Nalwooga.

The Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola has asked officers countrywide touphold high levels of professionalism as they execute their duties.

While opening a week-long retreat for Criminal Investigation Department officers in Kibuli, Ochola implored the force’s leadership to focus on Impartiality, integrity and tolerance.

He also urged officers to be customer service centered in their operations respecting law and protecting the people’s right to privacy.