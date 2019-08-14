Police officer charged with fraud

By Ruth Anderah.

A police officer attached to Lugazi police station Tom Alyanga Embish has been arraigned before the Anti-corruption court in Kololo and charged with offence of abuse of office and extortion.

Detective sgt Alyanga has appeared before a grade one magistrate Abert Asiimwe and denied the two offenses.

Prosecution states that between 22nd and 23rd of May 2019 at Lugazi police station and Naguru in Kampala district, the accused being employed by Uganda police force as a police officer, extorted 100,000shillings from a one Innocent Mwebaze as an inducement for him not to register a case of obtaining money by false pretence allegedly reported by one Violet Nakalyana Lugazi police station.

Now Alyanga has been released on a cash bail of 500,000 shillings, to deposit his passport with court and his two sureties have been ordered to execute a non-cash bond of 20 million shillings.

The magistrate ordered him to return to court on August 29th for mention after prosecution’s Carol Tabaro informed court that investigations are still on-going.