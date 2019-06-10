Police officer charged for defiling a 16 year old defilement victim

By Ruth Anderah.

A police officer attached to Mawanda road police station has been charged and sent on remand at Luzira government prison for defiling a defilement victim.

29 year PC Samuel Okot has been arraigned before a grade one magistrate at City Hall Valerian Tuhimbise who did not allow him to say anything on a capital offense only triable and bailable by the High court.

Now PC Okot remanded to Luzira until June 20th to give police time to complete it’s investigations.

Prosecution says on May 25th 2019 at Mawanda road police station in Kampala district, police constable Okot performed a sexual act with a 16 year old girl while she was a victim of defilement held under the police custody.