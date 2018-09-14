Police to investigate boda-boda cyclists terrorizing fellows who have joined organized groups

By Moses Ndhaye.

Police is set to investigate a group of boda-boda cyclists who are terrorizing fellow boda-boda cyclists who have joined organized groups such as groups’ safe boda and taxfy.

On Saturday last week un -known groups of boda-boda cyclists attacked those who have joined organized groups claiming, that they are making more money.

The Assistant inspector General of police in charge traffic and road safety Steven Kasima says, police is ready to support any organized boda-boda group and those who have joined such organized groups they have not committed any crime by joining these groups.