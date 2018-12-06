Police issues guidelines for event organizers

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Police have issued six strict security and safety guidelines for securing music shows, concerts and performances ahead of the festive season.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters, the police spokesperson Emilian Kayima said all organizers of any event have to inform the inspector general of police in writing indicating the measures they have in place to manage the crowds.

Kayima adds that for any event to be Okayed, it also has to prove its capacity to handle emergencies and elaborate access to control measures.

He says the guidelines will ensure safety and security for all people including revelers, organizers and security personnel.