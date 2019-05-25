Police investigates border shooting

By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Kigezi are investigating a border shooting that claimed 2 people last evening at the Ugandan border with Rwanda at Hamisanvu trading center in Rukiga district.

In a press statement, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says the incident happened in Kiruhura village, Kasekye Parish in Rukiga district.

The deceased have been identified as Peter Nyengye, a Rwandan national who attempted to cross into Rwanda on a motorcycle loaded with merchandise and a one Alex Nyesiga a Ugandan who was shot dead trying to save Nyengye.

Enanga has criticized Rwandan army officers who allegedly shot at civilians saying they should have departed them instead.

Recently 44 Rwandan nationals who had illegally entered Uganda were intercepted at Kasese and peacefully deported to Rwanda.

This development comes at height of rising tensions between Uganda and Rwanda with counter accusations between the two country’s leaders of posing what they each call serious security threats.