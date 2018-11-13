Police in Lwengo resolv to register all residents and profile traditional healers

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Police in Lwengo working with district security committee has resolved to start registering all residents as well as profiling traditional healers in this area.

This followed murder of six people in a space of two month in what has been termed as ritual sacrifice.

Speaking to media on behalf of Police spokesperson, the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said that police has discovered that this area has over 2,000 shrines most of which are operated by quack traditional healers.

He said that police patrol system has been revitalized as well as enhancing community policing.