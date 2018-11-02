Police in Kabalagala cautions smokers

By Moses Ndhaye.

Police in Kabalagala has embarked on a company to sensitize bar owners on the tobacco control Act 2015.

According to the police commander Kabalagala police station George Omony says, the intention of the sensitization campaign is to allow the residents understand the law before, the operations to arrest those violating the law kicks off.

He says, they have partnered with the Uganda National health consumers organization to carry put the campaign.

It’s estimated that over 5000 people die each year in Uganda due to diseases emanated from tobacco smoking.

And it’s also said that 75% of the cancer Cases reported at the Uganda cancer institute are due to tobacco smoking.