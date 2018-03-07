Police in Hoima arrests man who faked own kidnap

By Francis Mugerwa.

Police in Hoima have arrested a man who allegedly faked his own kidnap.

50 year old Godfrey Katusiime a resident of Bwikya ward in Mparo division in Hoima municipality reportedly left his home on Thursday, he then reportedly called his wife on Friday claiming that he had been kidnapped by criminals who wanted a ransom.

The Albertine regional police spokesperson Julius Hakiza says Katusiime claimed that the abductors wanted Shs 2 million before releasing him.

The frightened wife reported the matter at Hoima central Police station and an investigationinto the matter was launched.

His family and friends then mobilized the Shs 2 million and sent it on Katusiime’s phone number.

On Sunday night, Katusiime was reportedly tracked and located in Butebere village, Buhanikasubcounty in Hoima district.

The Police flying squad zeroed on him but he was found feasting with his friends supposedly to celebrate his release from kidnap.

Hakiza said upon being searched, Police found him with Shs 1.5 million which is believed to have been part of the Shs 2 million that he received on his phone number as ransom from his family.