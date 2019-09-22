Police identify victims of Matugga explosion

By Prossy Kisakye

The police have warned the general public especially those engaged in collecting scrap metal against picking unusual items.

This followed an explosion that happened yesterday at Mabanda trading center in Matugga, Wakiso district that killed one person and injured eight.

The police deputy spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Luke Owoyesigire says its very dangerous for people to pick whatever materials they come across as some may be very dangerous.

Meanwhile police has released the identities of the victims of yesterday’s explosion indicating that the deceased is 23-year-old Abdul Yiga, a welder at Mbanda town, where the incident happened.

While the injured include Rogers Matovu, a boda boda rider, Moreen Nimbabazi -both from Bombo, Gerald Kajubi from Matugga and a one Galiwango.

Others are Rashid Mukasoma, Fatima Nantongo and two others only identified as Namulibwa and another as Ssalongo.

Owoyesigire tells KFM that all these are admitted at Mulago hospital.