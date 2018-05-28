Police hold suspected child kidnapper

By Abubaker Kirunda.

Police in Iganga District are holding a 25-year old man for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 12-year old girl.

The suspect yet to be identified was rescued by police from angry residents of Bugumba A village in Iganga Municipality when he was found with this child belonging to Karim Mbalike a resident of the same village.

The Busoga east police spokesperson James Mubi says residents acted on suspicion to beat up the suspect whom they accused of attempting to grab the child along the road.

Mubi said the suspect is being held at Iganga CPS as investigations go on.

He however warns residents against taking the law into their hands.