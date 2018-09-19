Police has no business telling me who receives me or not or where I go – Bobi Wine

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The Kyadondo East Member of parliament Robert Kyagulanyi has released a statement responding to police directives stopping all procession meant to welcome him from America where he is now.

According to Police, no procession will be allowed and he will only be welcomed by his family members.

In his statement, Kyagulanyi said that its unacceptable that police now wants to want to decide who pickshim as well as where he goes after arrival

He said that no single family member will receive him at the airport, but he will instead be received by friends, colleague leaders and artistes.

He said that from Entebe he will go to see his sickly grandmother briefly at Najjanankumbi from where I will head to Kamwokya for lunch with his family member before heading to Magere.

He said that he is a free Ugandan with the right to move freely in his country.

