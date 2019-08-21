Police deny spying on the opposition

By Juliet Nalwooga

Police have refuted claims of spying on the opposition as indicated in an article by the Wall street journal

A 14th August 2019 article by the wall street journal indicated that Huawei, a technology giant gave Uganda a hand into cracking phone conversations of politicians including Kyadondo east Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi’s plans to rally support against the OTT tax in July last year

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga in statement has noted that they only have a business contract with Huawei to install CCTV cameras with in the Kampala metropolitan area

He says their relationship with the Chinese technology giant does not prohibit them from purchasing or using their telecommunications ans surveillance products in addressing crime across the country

Enanga has as such petitioned the wall street journal to release information that the anti-crime infrastructure installed has been used to extract personal information from private cell phones