Police deny Media reports of Nalufenya closure

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The police has dismissed media reports that it had allegedly closed Nalufenya detention center in Jinja.

According to the Deputy Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango has said police did discuss about Nalufenya this week during thePolice Advisory Committee (PAC) but no decision was taken concerning its closure.

Onyango says if any decision of that nature is taken an official communication shall be made by the Inspector General of police in writing.

The local newspaper today carried a headline reportedly alleging that the new Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola had ordered for the closure of the detention center which many have criticized for torturing people.