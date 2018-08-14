Police confirms Bobi wine’s arrest

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Police have confirmed it is detaining the Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi whose driver was last evening shot dead.

According to the police spokesperson Emilian Kayima, Kyagulanyi together with others politicians among them independent candidate kasiano Wadri,Ntungamo’s Gerald Karuhanga and Paul Mwiru will keep in custody to help police in investigations.

Kayima meanwhile says Kyagulanyi vehicle a Tundra registration number UAJ 416K has since been impounded and is now at Arua’s Central police station.

Kayima adds that attacking the car of the president is criminal and contravenes the Transport and Road safety act.

