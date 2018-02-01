Police confirm arrest of former Buyende DPC Mohammed Kirumira

By Ali Mivule and Benjamin Jumbe.

The police have confirmed the arrest of Mohammed Kirumira, the former District Police Commander of Buyende.

Kirumira was rounded up this morning by officers of the police standards Unit at his home in Bulenga.

This comes just a day after he announced that he had resigned from the force.

Speaking to KFM, the police Professional Standards Unit spokesperson Vincent Ssekate says he has been arrested for irregular conduct and disobedience of lawful orders.

Residents of Bulenga had earlier frustrated attempts by police to have Mohamed Kirumira arrested.

Police had sent its officers from the Flying Squad to have him arrested this morning over misconduct and disobedience of lawful orders.

However residents who stormed the home of Kirumira put up a spirited fight, vowing not to allow the police to take him away.

This fight could however not be sustained by the residents as the officers resorted to breaking into the how and firing live bullets in the air to disperse the crowds.

KFM also spoke to a charged Kirumira who said he could only leave if the Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura was the one effecting the arrest.