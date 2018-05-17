Police commander knocked dead

By Ritah kemigisa

Police is investigating circumstances under which one of their ownACP Francis Kato who was the Officer in Charge of Kyebando police post was knocked dead early by a speeding carthis morning.

According to the Kampala metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, Kato met his death as he crossed the road from Kira Road Police Station where he had worked on the night shift.

Owoyesigyire says the deceased’s body has been taken to Mulagohospital for a post mortem adding that police is going to take full responsibility for his funeral arrangements.

He is meanwhile calling upon all motorists to be careful while on the road to avoid careless mistakes that can cost lives.