Police cancels DP reunion rally

By Abubaker Kirunda.

Police have cancelled a Reunion rally that had been organized by the Democratic Party in Jinja.

The rally was scheduled for today at Jinja Rugby grounds but by 6.30am Police had deployed heavily on the streets of Jinja and diverted traffic ahead of the highly anticipated Democratic Party (DP)-Uganda Young Democrats (UYD) reunion at Jinja Rugby Grounds.

The Democratic Party president Norbert Mao arrived at the Venue by 7.00am but he was sent away by the Jinja DPC Vincent Irama.

Other DP diehards like Sulaiman Kidandala and Samuel Walter Lubega arrived at the venue but they were equally blocked from accessing the Rugby ground.

The Kiira region police spokesperson Diana Nandaula said the organizers of the rally did not have permission.

However Mao insisted that everything was secured to allow them go on with the rally but he was shocked when blocked.