Police beefs up security for Namugongo pilgrims

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Police has beefed up security for pilgrims travelling on foot to Namungongo Martyr’s along all major highways ahead of the June 3rd celebrations.

Addressing journalists today at the police headquarters in Naguru, the police spokesperson Fred Enanga said they have mapped out a number of security strategies to ensure they receive maximum security along the way.

He has also asked team leaders of the pilgrims to ensure they carry warm clothes, avoid moving at night and identify places they will sleep and work with police in for their own safety.

Enanga has meanwhile cautioned them to be more vigilant while in Kampala due to traffic jam and congestion and to guard against criminals.