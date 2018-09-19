Police bans processions & rallies to welcome Bobi Wine as he returns from the US tomorrow

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Police have banned processions and any rally intended to welcome the Kyadondo MP Robert Kayagulanyi aka Bobi Wine as he returns from the US tomorrow.

The people power movement led by the former Makindye East MP Mike Mabike yesterday announced that they had organised major activities among them a procession from Entebbe and prayers at Wampeewo to welcome Bobi Wine who is expected to arrive at Entebbe airport at 10am.

Addressing journalists today at the police headquarters, police spokesperson Emilian Kayima said they have received intelligence information that some people are being given red T-shirts to take part in processions to welcome the legislator.

Kayimahas however declared such arrangements unlawful because the organizers have not followed the public order management Act.

Kayima says Bobi Wine will be escorted by security operatives from the airport up to his home calling on him to comply with traffic laws and regulations.

