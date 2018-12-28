Police bans burning of tires on new year’s

By Damali Mukhaye.

Uganda police has banned the burning of tires in the middle of the road as they usher in 2019 on Monday.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru, the police spokesperson Emilian Kayima says that says that with only three days left to usher in the New Year, people tend to do terrible things which pose a challenge to security of the country.

He says that those who will be caught banning tires in the middle of the road or else were will be arrested.

He also says that people should be careful and sensitive to what happens as they welcome the year since some criminal elements might attack and injure victims whose alarms might be mistaken for excitement.