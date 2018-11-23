Police – Bagyenda didn’t break any law leaving the country abruptly

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police also Chief Political Commissar for the Police Force, Asan Kasingye has said that embattled former Executive Director, Banking Supervision, Justine Bagyenda didn’t break any law leaving the country abruptly.

Kasingye also says that there was court order slapped against the ex-BoU official, barring her from leaving the country.

This was after the public as well as members of parliament raised questions regarding the manner in which Bagyenda snubbed the committee this morning.

However, Kasingye, in a tweet on his official handle, says that COSASE was probing BOU and that unless under arrest or orders of court, Bagyenda was free to travel anywhere she wishes.

The former executive director in charge of commercial supervision is wanted by the committee to answer queries regarding the liquidation of closed banks.