Police assures security as we usher in 2019

By Damali Mukhaye.

As the country usher in the New Year 2019 today at midnight, police has assured security for the people across the country and their properties.

According to the police spokesperson Emilian Kayima, police is going to be deployed at all the happening place tonight to ensure peace and order in all those places.

He says that their traffic teams have also been deployed on all high ways to oversee everyone’s safety and security on the roads and highways.

He says that all parents who are planning to end the year outside their homes should not leave their children un attended too since fires are rampant on this day asserting that everyone should be vigilant.

Meanwhile, police on Friday last week cleared a total of 762 venues to display fire works with Kayima warning that those who will not follow godliness will be stopped.