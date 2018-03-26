Police assures Christians of security during Easter

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Police has assured all Ugandans and Christians of security during this holy week and ahead of the Easter celebrations due on Sunday.

Addressing journalist at CPS this morning, the police spokesperson Emilian Kayima said much as the country is stable, criminals tend to use this season to rob people of their valuables as they travel up country.

Kayima is now advising people not to leave their homes unattended and to also use social media platforms wisely by not disclosing everything about them as this will compromise their safety and security.

He has meanwhile revealed that all territorial commanders have embarked on identifying all worshiping and entertainment places to ensure security of all persons is guaranteed.