Police arrests MAK student for faking kidnap

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Police in Nansana have arrested a 23 year old Makerere University student for allegedly faking her own kidnap and demanding a five millions ransom from her friends.

The student has been identified as Jane Francis Nampijja, a resident of Nsumbi, Kyebando Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District.

Nampijja allegedly disappeared from home on Saturday morning and sent messages to all friends using her phone, claiming that she was in the hands of kidnappers and that they were demanding a ransom.

Her relatives immediately reported the matter at Nansana Police Station but following police intelligence, Nampijja was located and and found at Mark Cottages where she had rented a room.

According to the Kampala metropolitan police commander, she has now been arrested and is currently detained at Nansana Police station.

She said the ransom money was intended to facilitate her planned outings with friends.