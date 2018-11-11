Police arrest 80 at Bobi Wine concert

BY JOSEPH KATO.

More than 80 people were reportedly arrested during the Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi known as Bobi Wine’s Kyarenga music album launch at Busabala beach yesterday.

The suspects reportedly detained at Kabalagala and Katwe police divisions were apprehended on accusations of engaging in offences such as pick pocketing, drug smoking, fighting and being public nuisance.

The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, says police is to screen the suspects but applauded revelers for being peaceful and respecting the day’s security plan.

Meanwhile unconfirmed reports indicate that 43 Bodaboda motorcycles and seven cars were impounded for abusing traffic regulations on Entebbe highway while going or returning from the Kyarenga concert.