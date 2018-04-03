PM – there’s no laxity in Religious leader’s security

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Government have ensured all religious leaders that government is keenly taking care of their security, dismissing any possibility of laxity in security.

This followed Namirembe Cathedral incident where a man tried to attack Bishop KityoLuwalira while preaching on Easter day.

While reacting to Hon Betty Nambooze’s concern over the incidence, the prime minister of Uganda Dr Ruhakana Rugunda said that despite this nasty incidence, security at all prayer places will remain at maximum.

He said that currently there is no call for alarm on the fate of religious leader’s security, government is in control