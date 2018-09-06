PM Rugunda in Apaa to help resolve land wrangles between the Acholi & Madi

The Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has arrived at Gulu state lodge in 4th division army barracks in Gulu municipality with his team assigned to find a lasting solution to the land wrangles between the Acholi and Madi communities over land in Apaa, Northern Uganda.

The minister is slated to hold a two-day meeting with the 16 selected members committee from Adjuman and Amuru district following up on the president Museveni’s decision to bring to an end the contention over Apaa land.

The Uganda wild life authority and national forestry authority claims that the land is a gazzeted East wild life game reserve and zoka central forestry reserve respectively.

President Museveni late last month gave out three options to the leaders in the two districts and ordered for the selection of an eight members committee from each district in abide to end bring conflicts over the land in question.