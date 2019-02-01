PM calls for strategic relationship with the UPDF

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Ugandans have been advised to continuously build and sustain the strategic relationship with the Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces

These remarks have been made by the Prime Minister of Uganda Dr Ruhakana Rugunda while officiating at the launch of the 38th Tarehe Sita Anniversary celebrations in Acholi sub-region at Kitgum Core Primary Teachers’ College.

He said that the special bond between UPDF and the people must be consolidated for the country to be more secure so that people concentrate on developing both the country and themselves.

He has commended people of Acholi for standing together with the UPDF in liberating Uganda from Joseph Kony’s Lord’s Resistance Army.