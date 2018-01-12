PM calls for peaceful co-existence between the Karamojong,Turkana and Pokot communities

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has called for peaceful co-existence between the Karamojong and the Turkana and Pokot communities of Kenya.

Rugunda made the remarks while meeting a Kenyan delegation led by the Governors of Turkana and West Pokot counties.

The delegation met the Minister of Karamoja Affairs John Byabagambi to resolve issues of cattle rustling and other forms of conflict between the Turkana and Karamojong.

In their resolutions, they agreed to allow the Turkana and Pokot communities to graze their animals in Uganda during drought and also ensure that no Kenyan Pastoralist crosses into Uganda with illegal guns.